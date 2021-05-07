Kartik Aryan Appreciates People Serving Others During Pandemic, Says ‘These Tough Times Reinstate My Faith in Humanity’

Kartik Aryan uses his innate sense of humour and great comic timing to turn the grave Covid-19 advisories into hilarious memes that leave his fans amused along with apprising them with important information.

Unlike his lighted-hearted posts in the past, the actor has now expressed his philosophical take on the current situation.

The actor seems to be quite impressed seeing how people have joined hands battling this deadly virus. He is of the view that these tough times have reinstated his faith in humanity. The actor lauds the people coming to the fore serving others in torment. The actor says, “It is heartwarming to see how everyone is doing their bit in one way or the other to show compassion and empathy towards one another.”

The actor is all praises for all those influential people and celebs who have been using their social media portals to spread information related to the pandemic. He lauds them for using their mass appeal to generate leads regarding medical resources, raising funds and serving people with kindness. Kartik concludes by saying that he is praying for everyone and hoping for a better tomorrow.

The actor shares the heartfelt note with a picture from his visit to a Gurudwara. He can be seen dressed in a white sweatshirt with yellow head-covering and folded hands and the sacred pond at the backdrop.

Fans and friends welcomed the post with positive reactions dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Recently, sharing his picture leaning against the gigantic dinosaurs sculpture the actor took a hilarious take and wrote, “Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like…”

On the work front, the actor made headlines for moving out of the Dharma Production’s Dostana 2 because of his ugly fall-out with the film’s leading lady Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, the actor is all set for his next venture Dhamaka which will reportedly have a direct to OTT release.

