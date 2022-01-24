Kartik Aryan Shares Clean Shaven Look On Instagram. Fans Ask Reason Behind it

Kartik Aaryan does not leave any chance to impress the fans with his charming personality. The Luka Chipi actor recently shared a post on Instagram, in which he is seen in a clean-shaven avatar. The shirtless post of Kartik Aaryan has gone viral, making his fans go wow.

Although Kartik has impressed his fans with his shirtless avatar in the past as well, this time he is making headlines for his cute clean-shaven look. Sharing the post, Kartik asked an amusing question to the fans in the caption. He said, “If I am a smoothie, what flavour ??" Responding, a fan wrote, “Flavourless will also work if the smoothie is you” to which Kartik responded, “If it’s me, it will never be flavourless.” While others fans are asking about the reason for his clean-shaven look.

Kartik’s fans are constantly answering his question and praising his new look. Kartik has often managed to win the hearts of fans with his different avatars and unique captions. The actor has a huge fan base, especially among girls, and his fans wait for his posts on social media.

Kartik made his acting debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama and rose to fame after his box office success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

On the work front, Kartik has several movies lined up for release this year. He will be seen in Freddie by Shashanka Ghosh, Captain India by Hansal Mehta, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 by Anees Bazmee, Shehzada and Sajid Nadiadwala’s next film Anam.

