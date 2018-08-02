GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Begins Shooting Luka Chuppi

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have started shooting for their upcoming film 'Luka Chuppi'.

IANS

Updated:August 2, 2018, 6:10 PM IST
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Mumbai: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have started shooting for their upcoming film Luka Chuppi.

Kriti on Thursday took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Kartik.

"To new beginnings 'Luka Chuppi', Day 1," she wrote.

Kartik shared the same photograph and captioned: "And 'Luka Chuppi' starts. Day 1."






Kartik will be seen playing a TV reporter based in Mathura. Kriti essays a Mathura girl who goes to Delhi to study and returns to her hometown.

It is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films.

The film will be helmed by Laxman Utekar, the director of photography of Hindi Medium. He has also directed Marathi films Tapaal and Lalbaugcha Raja. This is his Bollywood debut as a director.

