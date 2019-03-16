English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kartik Opens Up About Viral Kiss Video With Sara, Netflix's Series on Nirbhaya Case to Stream This Week
Was it really Kartik and Sara in the viral kissing video? The actor replies. Also find out what major shows and movies to watch out for in the upcoming week.
A number of major issues are being highlighted via films and shows on digital platforms this week - Chennai Super Kings' spot-fixing scandal, the police investigation in the Nirbhaya rape case and the Supreme Court's landmark judgement decriminalising homosexuality. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp continues to be embroiled in a domestic abuse case with ex-wife Amber Heard - he has now filed a counter lawsuit against the Aquaman actress.
Kartik Aaryan has finally spoken up about the video supposedly showing him kissing Sara Ali Khan. All this and more in today's entertainment news wrap.
Hamid’s release was postponed after the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district that killed at least 40 CRPF soldiers. Actress Rasika Dugal says the film couldn’t have released at a better time. “A film like Hamid is more important now than ever because very often in conflict situations, people are grieving and are so hurt that there is rarely a room for conversation. I am hoping Hamid will be the gentle conversation that we need to have in today’s time,” she said.
Harshdeep Kaur, who is nominated in the Best Playback Singer (Female) category at the Reel Movie Awards 2019 for the song Dilbaro from Raazi, says that lyrics are of utmost importance to her. “I make sure that the lyrics are good and meaningful. I never sing songs that have a double meaning, or are not good."
Director Kabir Khan's Roar of the Lion delves into the emotional journey of the people from the time when Chennai Super Kings was embroiled in the spot-fixing controversy. A spinoff of American series Pretty Little Liars, and a film based on the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement, decriminalising homosexuality, are also going to be streaming this week.
After denying domestic abuse accusations by Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp has now pointed fingers back at his former wife. Depp, who filed a $50 million defamation case against Heard earlier this month, has claimed that she used to abuse him instead.
Kartik and Sara will be seen for the first time together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. Around the time when the two began shooting for the film, a video supposedly showing the two of them kissing went viral. Asked about the video recently, Kartik insinuated that the people in the video might not be him and the Simmba actress.
Rasika Dugal: Hamid is the Gentle Conversation That We Need to Have in Today's Time
Reel Movie Awards 2019: I Never Sing Songs With a Double Meaning, Says Dilbaro Singer Harshdeep Kaur
Streaming Now: Kabir Khan's Docu-Series on CSK's Comeback in IPL 2018, Netflix's New Show On Nirbhaya Rape Case
Now Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-Wife Amber Heard of Domestic Abuse
Kartik Aaryan on Viral Kiss Video With Sara Ali Khan: Was That Really Sara and Me?
