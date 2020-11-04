Karva Chauth 2020: 5 Unmarried Actresses Who Have Observed Fast

Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival where women observe fast for the health and long-life of their husband. This year, Karwa Chauth or Karaka Chauth is being celebrated on November 4.

Often, unmarried women also keep the Karwa Chauth fast to find a suitable husband. There are some unmarried Indian actresses who celebrate this festival. Let’s read more about these actresses and why they fast:

· Ankita Lokhande

Pavitra Rishta famed actor Ankita Lokhande is not married, yet but has been observing the Karwa Chauth fast for some years now. Last year, she observed the fast for her boyfriend Vicky Jain. Ankita and Vicky acknowledged their relationship in 2019.

· Aarti Singh

Television actress and former Bigg Boss participant Aarti Sing also observes this fast. It is reported that she is not dating anyone but still celebrates Karwa Chauth to send positive vibes to the universe and hopes to meet her soulmate.

· Farnaz Shetty

Balika Vadhu famed actress Farnaz Shetty fasted for her then boyfriend Neel Motwani in 2017 Karwa Chauth and in fact, Neel had also observed it for her. Speaking about it to Times of India, she had said that it was her first Karwa Chauth and it is difficult for a foodie like her to refrain from food. The two reportedly broke up the next year and Neel is since dating Vindhya Tiwari.

· Himani Sharma

It is reported that the actress has been fasting on Karwa Chauth since she was a child, studying in fourth standard. However, she fasts for the well-being of her parents as she believes they are the closest to her. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress believes that this fast should be observed for people who are closest to you.

· Priyanka Purohit

Former Splitsvilla participant Priyanka Purohit started observing this fast in her college days for a particular person. However, now she continues to fast in the hope of finding herself the right partner. Priyanka was said to be in a relationship with former Splitsvilla co-contestant Ayaz Ahmed but they reportedly broke up in 2015.