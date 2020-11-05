Karva Chauth 2020: Sapna Choudhary Looks Beautiful in Red in Pics with Veer Sahu

Pictures shared by dancer Sapna Choudhary on the occasion of Karwa Chauth with her husband are trending online. For the first time after her wedding to Veer, Sapna shared their pictures together. The two got married earlier in 2020. Sapna gave birth to a baby boy in October.

In the photos, Sapna is dressed in a red saree and looks beautiful in her bridal avatar. She shared a couple of photos from the Puja ceremony where she can be seen looking at her husband through a sieve — a ritual of Karwa Chauth.

In the next photograph, Sapna can be seen feeding a sweet to Veer. He is also dressed in a traditional Indian kurta on the festive occasion. The last two photographs of the post are Sapna’s close up. She is wearing a red lipstick and a different deep red coloured dress. Red is considered to be the colour for bridal attires in India.

This is for the first time that Sapna has shared pictures with her husband. The two had a court marriage earlier this year but the news of both their marriage and Sapna’s pregnancy was kept under wraps.

The news went public only after Sapna gave birth to the baby boy and some people had reacted harshly to the update, raising questions about her marriage and wedding. Veer had then reacted sharply to these comments saying that they are being hounded as if they have committed any crime.

It is reported that the two could not have grand wedding celebrations because Veer’s uncle passed away after their court marriage.

It should be noted here that as per several reports, Sapna and Veer were in a romantic relationship for four years before the two got married. Veer also belongs to the entertainment industry, just like wife Sapna. He is a singer, musician and actor.

Sapna rose to fame after participating in reality TV show Bigg Boss 11.