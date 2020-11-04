Karwa Chauth 2020: Kamya Panjabi, Niti Taylor Mark the Auspicious Day With Their Spouses

Karwa Chauth is one of the most significant festivals observed by married women in India. Women, across the country, fast for the whole day to pray for the health, prosperity and long lives of their husband. They break their fast upon sighting the moon. During the season of love and tradition, several celebrities also participate in Karwa Chauth celebrations. Many couples are marking the auspicious day for the first time as they started their journey together this year. Some television actresses have been observing the Karwa Chauth fast for years. Speaking of that, here are few celebrity couples who are marking Karwa Chauth this year.

Actress Kamya Panjabi, who is marking the special occasion of Karwa Chauth with her husband Shalabh Dang, gave a glimpse into the celebrations. She shared a post where Shalabh is applying mehendi on his wife’s palms. The actress looked overjoyed pretty in a yellow outfit. She shared the post writing along, “Karwachauth ki Mehendi, Patidev ke haathon.”

She also gave a quick peek into ‘sargi’ or the traditional plate preparation arranged by Shalabh.

Kamya got hitched to long-time beau Shalabh Dang on February 10, this year. Kamya has a daughter, Aara and a step-son, Ishan.

It is a special day for actress Niti Taylor. She is observing her first ever Karwa Chauth for Parikshit Bawa. The couple got hitched in August, this year. Along with the post, she wrote, “Today, my husband and I are celebrating our first Karwa Chauth, one of our many firsts together! To make this day even more special Parikshit is also up early for my Sargi(sic.)”

Actress Puja Banerjee is missing her husband, actor Kunal Verma. She shared a throwback memory from last year’s celebrations of the festival. Puja thanked Kunal for fasting along with her. In caption, she wrote, “Missing u come soon @kunalrverma”

Kunal also shared a sweet post for his wife. He wrote, “Biwi tumhe humara aashirwad .. thanks for fasting but pls have water at least this year u know we got a company .. (jr verma).”