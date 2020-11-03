Karwa Chauth 2020: Romantic Scenes from Bollywood Films Showing the Festival

The festival of Karwa Chauth is here. And when there’s anything related to love, Bollywood can’t miss a chance to cash in on it. There are many Bollywood movies that have created romantic scenes of the hero and heroine involving the festival of Karwa Chauth. The festival has a ritual where the wife holds a fast to pray for the health and long life of her husband. The fast is only broken after she sees the moon, followed by the husband feeding her some food.

Here are some moments from Bollywood movies that shows beautiful scenes showing Karwa Chauth:

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

This iconic love story where Shah Rukh Khan played Raj and Kajol played the role of Simran is an all-time favorite for many. It has a very romantic scene where Simran observed a fast for Raj on the day of Karwa Chauth, which everyone thought to be a fast for her to-be husband.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

In this Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, there is a romantic scene where Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Sameer (Salman Khan) wait for the moon to break the fast. In another sequence of the movie, Nandini reluctantly observes a fast for her husband, Vanraj (Ajay Devgn).

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

In the song sequence Bole Chudiyan in the movie, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), Anjali (Kajol), Rohan (Hrithik Roshan), and Pooja (Kareena Kapoor Khan) are seen celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth.

Baghban

The movie is about the hardships of the parents, where they are separated by their children. The movie has a song scene Tu Yahaan Main Wahaan where Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini observe the fast for each other while talking about the grief of not being together during the rituals on the telephone.

Ishq Vishq

In this movie, Amrita was seen expressing her love to Shahid while performing the rituals of Karwa Chauth. The actress observes a fast for her love in the movie, which marked debut for both the stars.