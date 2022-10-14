Karwa Chauth: Priyanka Chopra Leaves Fans Gushing Over Mehendi Design with Nick Jonas' Initials

Priyanka Chopra might be in the US but the talented actress likes to immerse himself in Indian festivities without a hitch. As such, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, just like several celebs who found unique ways to uphold the rituals, the Quantico star was no exception because she joined the bandwagon with a cute mehendi design for her adorable husband.

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her hand and their initials painted with henna on Nick’s palm. Not only that, the initials of the couple were also accompanied with the design of a heart. Tagging Nick Jonas in her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Happy Karwachauth to everyone celebrating.” The picture also showed PeeCee donning red-bangles along with other minimalistic ornaments that added that extra charm to everything.

Interestingly, this was Priyanka Chopra’s first ever Karwa Chauth after the birth of her daughter Malti. The Aitraaz actress and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child in January this year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee had announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in the NICU.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she had written.

On the professional front, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

