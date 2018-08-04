GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Karwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan Khan-Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Fails to Open Big, Earns Rs 1.50 Cr

The film, which had created a good amount of buzz among the audiences, only managed to earn Rs 1.50 crore on its opening day.

News18.com

Updated:August 4, 2018, 3:09 PM IST
Karwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan Khan-Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Fails to Open Big, Earns Rs 1.50 Cr
Image courtesy: Instagram/Dulquer Salmaan
Akarsh Khurana's Karwaan failed to meet box office expectations despite an enviable cast including Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. Written by critically-acclaimed director-screenwriter Bejoy Nambiar, Karwaan revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives.

The film, which had created a good amount of buzz among the audiences, only managed to earn Rs 1.50 crore on its opening day, according to Koimoi.com. In fact, Karwaan has failed to surpass the day one collection of Irrfan Khan's last three releases-- Blackmail (2.81 crore), Hindi Medium (2.81 crore) and Qarib Qarib Singlle (1.75 crore).

Karwaan, however, has received decent response from the film critics and the audience.

In his review for News18.com, film critic Rajeev Masand wrote, "'Karwaan' is a perfectly enjoyable film elevated considerably by its charming cast." He gave the film three stars out of five.

The film also marks Dulquer Salmaan's debut in Bollywood. Talking about his performance, Masand said, "Dulquer Salmaan has a nice, easygoing presence that serves his character of Avinash well. He switches without any trouble when more is required. A scene in the film’s final act where he delivers an emotional speech at a gathering will likely tear you up. Another scene, much earlier in the film, in his building elevator, is evidence of how effortlessly he can turn on the charm."

Meanwhile, Karwaan is Irrfan Khan's second film after the actor announced he'd been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. Blackmail had released after Irrfan made it clear to its producers that the movie shouldn't suffer due to his condition.

