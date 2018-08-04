English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan Khan-Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Fails to Open Big, Earns Rs 1.50 Cr
The film, which had created a good amount of buzz among the audiences, only managed to earn Rs 1.50 crore on its opening day.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Dulquer Salmaan
Loading...
Akarsh Khurana's Karwaan failed to meet box office expectations despite an enviable cast including Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. Written by critically-acclaimed director-screenwriter Bejoy Nambiar, Karwaan revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives.
The film, which had created a good amount of buzz among the audiences, only managed to earn Rs 1.50 crore on its opening day, according to Koimoi.com. In fact, Karwaan has failed to surpass the day one collection of Irrfan Khan's last three releases-- Blackmail (2.81 crore), Hindi Medium (2.81 crore) and Qarib Qarib Singlle (1.75 crore).
Karwaan, however, has received decent response from the film critics and the audience.
In his review for News18.com, film critic Rajeev Masand wrote, "'Karwaan' is a perfectly enjoyable film elevated considerably by its charming cast." He gave the film three stars out of five.
The film also marks Dulquer Salmaan's debut in Bollywood. Talking about his performance, Masand said, "Dulquer Salmaan has a nice, easygoing presence that serves his character of Avinash well. He switches without any trouble when more is required. A scene in the film’s final act where he delivers an emotional speech at a gathering will likely tear you up. Another scene, much earlier in the film, in his building elevator, is evidence of how effortlessly he can turn on the charm."
Meanwhile, Karwaan is Irrfan Khan's second film after the actor announced he'd been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. Blackmail had released after Irrfan made it clear to its producers that the movie shouldn't suffer due to his condition.
Also Watch
The film, which had created a good amount of buzz among the audiences, only managed to earn Rs 1.50 crore on its opening day, according to Koimoi.com. In fact, Karwaan has failed to surpass the day one collection of Irrfan Khan's last three releases-- Blackmail (2.81 crore), Hindi Medium (2.81 crore) and Qarib Qarib Singlle (1.75 crore).
Karwaan, however, has received decent response from the film critics and the audience.
In his review for News18.com, film critic Rajeev Masand wrote, "'Karwaan' is a perfectly enjoyable film elevated considerably by its charming cast." He gave the film three stars out of five.
The film also marks Dulquer Salmaan's debut in Bollywood. Talking about his performance, Masand said, "Dulquer Salmaan has a nice, easygoing presence that serves his character of Avinash well. He switches without any trouble when more is required. A scene in the film’s final act where he delivers an emotional speech at a gathering will likely tear you up. Another scene, much earlier in the film, in his building elevator, is evidence of how effortlessly he can turn on the charm."
Meanwhile, Karwaan is Irrfan Khan's second film after the actor announced he'd been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. Blackmail had released after Irrfan made it clear to its producers that the movie shouldn't suffer due to his condition.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Won’t be Called a Biopic Anymore After Shocking Accusations Against Founder Anand Kumar
- Andy Murray Withdraws from Washington After tearful 3 a.m. Finish
- We Asked Delhi Folks How They Would React if Someone in Their Family Comes Out as Homosexual
- Apple Makes History, Becomes World's First Trillion Dollar Company
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...