Karwaan: Dulquer Salmaan's Debut Bollywood Film Gets Official Release Date
Directed by Akarsh Khurana, "Karwaan" revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Dulquer Salmaan
Having given hit films like ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi and Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani, South heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan is all set for his Bollywood debut with a Ronnie Screwvala production Karwaan, which will see him alongside Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. On Monday, the actor revealed the release date of the film via Twitter as he wrote: "And finally we are happy to announce a release date for 'Karwaan'! Coming to a cinema near you on August 10! Cannot wait for you all to watch it."
The film's first look was revealed sometime ago as the poster introduced three lost souls, two dead bodies and a promise of a lifetime journey with it. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. It has been shot in Kerala.
This will be Irrfan's second film to hit theatres since the actor announced he was suffering from a rare disease. Blackmail had released after Irrfan made it clear to its producers that the movie shouldn't suffer due to his condition. The acclaimed actor has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.
(With IANS)
And finally we are happy to announce a release date for #Karwaan !! Coming to a cinema near you on August 10th !!! Cannot wait for you all to watch it ☺☺👏🏻👏🏻 @irrfank @mipalkar @RSVPMovies @MrAkvarious pic.twitter.com/UHpSsVaQJP— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 14, 2018
