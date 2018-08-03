GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
(78 wards)78/78
BJP41
2013 0
SS0
2013 0
NCP15
2013 19
INC20
2013 41
Oth2
2013 18
Jalgaon
(75 wards)75/75
BJP57
2013 15
SS15
2013 0
NCP0
2013 11
INC0
2013 0
Oth3
2013 49
 images

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation images

Elections 2018 BJP SS NCP INC OTH
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad41015202
Jalgaon5715003
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Karwaan: Why is It So Difficult for Bollywood to Get Road Films Right?

Karwaan has a weak foundation — characters are struggling, their woes seem banal and their attempts at a resolution forced.

Sneha Bengani | News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2018, 4:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karwaan: Why is It So Difficult for Bollywood to Get Road Films Right?
Image: A YouTube grab
Loading...
A lot goes into making a good road film — nuanced performances, beautiful landscapes, a fluid background score, an arresting plot. But at its heart, there is always a journey that takes you towards your subconscious.

Though Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar’s latest film, Karwaan, tries hard to weave in their characters’ personal journeys into the one that they are forced to take together through south India, it somehow doesn't touch the right chords.

Karwaan has a weak foundation — characters are struggling, their woes seem banal and their attempts at a resolution forced. Though they grow through the film, but only too predictably, reducing the movie to a shadow of what it could have been.

Karwaan marks the Bollywood debut of Dulquer and Mithila — one, already a star in Malayalam and another, a web sensation — both with immense untapped talent. It also has Irrfan in one of his most unlike Irrfan roles. It is painful to see him, who was brilliantly effervescent in Piku, play the third wheel.



Despite its skilled star-cast, Karwaan, instead of being the journey of a lifetime, is a forgettable trip, one among the many that Bollywood keeps offering its viewers every once in a while a la Finding Fanny, Traffic, Road, Movie.

Unlike Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or Highway, two of Bollywood’s most memorable contemporary road films, Karwaan does a shoddy job of using travel as a metaphor for self discovery. Plus there are way too many references.

For instance, the scenes depicting Dulquer’s monotonous corporate IT job are straight out of the lives of Imtiaz Ali’s dissatisfied heroes. Remember Saif Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal, Ranbir Kapoor in Tamasha and Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal? All eating alone, looking in the mirror, unsuccessfully trying to smile? You'll see them one more time.

Even his conflict with his father over his choice of career, Mithila’s unfounded teenage angst, Irrfan’s uncouth buffoon — all overplayed stereotypical tropes — are at full play in this film without much success.

Often mistaken as a tried-and-tested formula, road films can be tricky to deal with. Karwaan serves as the latest example.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...