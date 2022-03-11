Kasauti Zindagi Kay's Parth Samthaan Turns 31: Actor Once Dated This Bollywood Diva

Parth Samthaan, considered one of the most popular TV actors, became a household name after he played Anurag Basu in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The audience loved his portrayal of Anurag, which was originally played by Cezanne Khan. Apart from this, Parth Samthaan has done several television reality shows, including Savdhaan India, Gumrah, and Best Friend Forever. The actor turns 31 today and wishes are pouring in from his fans everywhere.

Apart from his good looks, Parth Samthaan’s personal life has often kept him in the headlines. His name has been linked with a lot of actresses. During the serial Kasauti Zindagi Kay, he was also linked to the female lead Erica Fernandes. In the past, Parth Samthaan has also been in a relationship with a well-known Bollywood actress who is currently in a relationship with a young star in Bollywood.

The actress in question is Disha Patani. According to reports, the two broke up when Parth started seeing someone else. Parth was also rumoured to be dating TV producer and Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta at that time. However, Parth has always denied his link up with Vikas.

Talking about his personal life, Vikas Gupta has also spoken a lot about Parth Samthaan and their relationship. However, Parth Samthaan never spoke on the issue. At the same time, Parth remained silent on the rumours of his relationship and breakup with Erica Fernandes. Parth also enjoys a huge fan-following on social media as well as beyond it. He has more than 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

Parth Samthaan has appeared in several web series, including Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 and Kehne Ko Hum Safar Hai 2.

