Kasautii Zindagi Kay Actor Pracheen Chauhan Arrested in Molestation Case

Actor Pracheen Chauhan, who works in the Hindi television industry has been arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly molesting a woman. According to news agency ANI, Mumbai police has said that there has been a case registered against him.

“TV actor Pracheen Chauhan, who also appeared in serial ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’ season 1, arrested for allegedly molesting a girl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police," ANI tweeted.

TV actor Pracheen Chauhan, who also appeared in serial 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay' season 1, arrested for allegedly molesting a girl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police(Photo credit: Chauhan's Instagram handle)#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/I9EkE6k4KP — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

According to reports, Pracheen had allegedly molested the woman in an inebriated state, who then approached the police and lodged a complaint. Police have said that they have arrested him under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. He will be presented before a holiday court on Sunday.

Prakash Bele, Senior PI Kurar Village police station, Malad (East), told Times of India, “The complainant along with a friend was invited by the accused to his residence on June 30. The accused was drunk and touched her inappropriately. He was produced before the Borivali court today and has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.”

The actor rose to fame by playing Subroto Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay season 1. Pracheen has also appeared in many Hindi TV serials including Saat Phere, Kutumb, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Haatim among others. He was last seen in the 2020 show Shaadi Mubarak.

