GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kasautii Zindagi Kay: Ekta Kapoor Unveils First Promo Featuring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samanthaan; Watch

The first teaser of Ekta Kapoor’s much-anticipated project is out.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2018, 9:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kasautii Zindagi Kay: Ekta Kapoor Unveils First Promo Featuring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samanthaan; Watch
Image: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram
Ever since Ekta Kapoor declared the remake of Kasautii Zindagi Kay, fans have been a bit confused about the actors who would play key characters Prerna, Anurag Basu and Urvashi Dholakia. While many names had made headlines, actress Erica Fernandes - who was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi - was finalised to play the female protagonist. And Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Parth Samanthaan reprises the role of Anurag Basu which was originally played by Cezanne Khan.

Amidst speculations, Ekta Kapoor dropped the first look of the show which reveals the protagonists.

“Love never dies!!! When u think it’s over it RETURNS ! Here it is KASAUTI ZINDAGI KAY! @starplus @balajitelefilmslimited,” Ekta's post read.



Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Roy, who had played the key characters in the original, were quick to take to Twitter to congratulate Ekta.

“All the very best to everyone involved,” Ronit said, adding, “Closest to my heart! I doubt anyone would be happier than me at the return. Please please give me one scene in the show.”

“Wow! Congratulations and all the best for the new TV saga. Title song looks amazing,” Shweta's post on the video read.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...