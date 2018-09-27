Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is Already a Hit Among Fans. See Reactions
Indians are loving Ekta Kapoor’s rejigged tale of unrequited love.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 premiered on Star Plus on September 25.
Starring Erica D’Souza and Parth Samthaan as the new Prerna and Anurag, played by actors Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in the original, the show’s first episode has been well received by the audience.
Viewers have taken to social media to laud Erica and Parth’s instant chemistry, the show’s look and the performance of its supporting cast.
One user tweeted, “The first episode of KZK was super dramatic (and so was the pre-cap), but Parth & Erica have chemistry for sure! I’m liking them as Anurag & Prerna! I approve The instrumentals are giving me nostalgia big time Let’s see how long I stick with the show #KasautiiZindagiiKay2.”
The first epi of KZK was super dramatic (& so was the precap), but Parth & Erica have chemistry for sure! I’m liking them as Anurag & Prerna! I Approve The instrumentals are giving me nostalgia big time Lets see how long i stick with the show #KasautiiZindagiiKay2— Chota Namuna (@xXBijalPatelXx) September 25, 2018
Another wrote, “#KasautiiZindagiiKay looks promising and interesting. It's first episode is just amazing. Want to know all the characters properly. #EricaFernandes & #parthsamthaan are very good. Keep it up.”
#KasautiiZindagiiKay looks more promising and interesting serial. it's first episode is just amazing, wanted to know all the character's properly. #EricaFernandes & #parthsamthaan are very good. Keep it up #EktaKapoor @ektaravikapoor @StarPlus#StarPlus #KasautiiZindagiiKay2— Jaydeep savaliya (@jaydeep0077) September 25, 2018
1st episode was soo GOOD... LOOKING FORWARD TO WATCH IT— Ishqbaaaz_the_best (@soumiya_141202) September 25, 2018
Loved Anurag and Prerna's entry... and obviously the bgm #KZK2 #KasautiiZindagiiKay #KZK #KasautiiZindagiiKay2 #StarPlus #prerna #Anurag @IamEJF @StarPlus @ektaravikapoor @LaghateParth pic.twitter.com/5h8dBXj7N1
Though Ekta Kapoor is yet to make the official confirmation, but actor Urvashi Dholakia, who played Komolika, the daily soap’s famed vamp, in the original, recently revealed that much like the speculations, Hina Khan is reprising her role in the reboot.
“Ekta put her trust in me 18 years ago, the same she is doing now on Hina. Ekta has an eye for detail, performers. Like she extracted what she wanted from me, I am sure she will extract it from Hina too. The baton has been passed and I wish Hina 'Good Luck' in all honesty,” she told Spotboye.
When Ekta Kapoor dropped the show’s first promo in July, Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Roy (who played Mr. Bajaj in the original), were among the first ones to congratulate her. “All the very best to everyone involved,” Ronit said, adding, “Closest to my heart! I doubt anyone would be happier than me at the return. Please please give me one scene in the show.”
“Wow! Congratulations and all the best for the new TV saga. Title song looks amazing,” Shweta's post on the video read.
