2-min read

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is Already a Hit Among Fans. See Reactions

Indians are loving Ekta Kapoor’s rejigged tale of unrequited love.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 premiered on Star Plus on September 25.
After building much hype and curiosity, the first episode of the reboot of Ekta Kapoor’s 2001 hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay aired on Star Plus on Tuesday.

Starring Erica D’Souza and Parth Samthaan as the new Prerna and Anurag, played by actors Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in the original, the show’s first episode has been well received by the audience.
Viewers have taken to social media to laud Erica and Parth’s instant chemistry, the show’s look and the performance of its supporting cast.

One user tweeted, “The first episode of KZK was super dramatic (and so was the pre-cap), but Parth & Erica have chemistry for sure! I’m liking them as Anurag & Prerna! I approve The instrumentals are giving me nostalgia big time Let’s see how long I stick with the show #KasautiiZindagiiKay2.”




Another wrote, “#KasautiiZindagiiKay looks promising and interesting. It's first episode is just amazing. Want to know all the characters properly. #EricaFernandes & #parthsamthaan are very good. Keep it up.”







Though Ekta Kapoor is yet to make the official confirmation, but actor Urvashi Dholakia, who played Komolika, the daily soap’s famed vamp, in the original, recently revealed that much like the speculations, Hina Khan is reprising her role in the reboot.

“Ekta put her trust in me 18 years ago, the same she is doing now on Hina. Ekta has an eye for detail, performers. Like she extracted what she wanted from me, I am sure she will extract it from Hina too. The baton has been passed and I wish Hina 'Good Luck' in all honesty,” she told Spotboye.

When Ekta Kapoor dropped the show’s first promo in July, Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Roy (who played Mr. Bajaj in the original), were among the first ones to congratulate her.  “All the very best to everyone involved,” Ronit said, adding, “Closest to my heart! I doubt anyone would be happier than me at the return. Please please give me one scene in the show.” 

  “Wow! Congratulations and all the best for the new TV saga. Title song looks amazing,” Shweta's post on the video read.

