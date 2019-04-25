English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan Plans a Lovely Surprise For Co-star Uday Tikekar
Parth Samthaan welcomed his onscreen father Uday Tikekar with a cake on the sets of the show.
Images: Instagram
Television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay continues to rule the TRP charts, thanks to unexpected turns and twists that keep the audience hooked to it.
The latest news from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is that actor Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu, has gifted a red velvet cake to his reel father Uday Tikekar, who plays the role of Moloy Basu. Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu took to his Instagram handle and shared the picture of a red velvet cake on his story. The cake had the message, "Welcome back sexy Molly". He also captioned the picture, "From one father to another!! Welcome back @Udaytikekar".
It has been reported that Parth and Uday share a beautiful bond off screen. And this surprise was to welcome back Uday on the show, who was seen in a coma for a while.
Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 has so many twists planned in the show. Recently, the show had another major twist that had left fans shocked. Komolika (Hina Khan) had planned an accident that resulted in two major tragedies in the Basu and Sharma family.
In the accident, Prerna Sharma's father Rajesh Sharma (played by Kali Prasad Mukherjee) dies, whereas Anurag Bas's father Moloy Basu (Uday Tikekar) slips into a coma. The horrendous accident not only shocked the Sharma and the Basu families, but also made all the fans of the popular TV show disappointed.
According to the sources, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will now see the recovery in Moloy Basu's health. A source close to TV show said, "Moloy will regain consciousness in the upcoming track, and will recover in health. And this will spell doom for Komolika." Well, it will be interesting to see how Komolika handles this storm.
