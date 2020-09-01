Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Starring Parth Samthan, Erica Fernandes to Go Off Air?

After reports of actor Parth Samthaan quitting the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 surfaced on the Internet, it is being reported that the daily soap may soon go off air. Reports have suggested that makers were unhappy with dropping TRP ratings of the show and Parth's apparent decision to quit the show gave them the necessary push. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

"Makers were not happy with the numbers of the show. Also, Parth Samthaan's decision of quitting the show added to the decision of the channel. By now makers were trying to hold back Parth to continue playing Anurag. However in the recent development, they don't find any scope of improvement even after replacing the main lead's face and hence they have decided to make the show go off air by November this year, Actors have been informed about this already," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying.

Parth gained huge popularity for his portrayal of Anurag Basu in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Given his chemistry with lead actress Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna Sharma, the show was one of top leading daily soaps on TRP ratings before the lockdown.

While it remains to be confirmed whether Parth has left KZK or not, it was said that he is moving on from the TV space to focus on his upcoming Bollywood film. It is said that talks are on between show producer Ekta Kapoor and the channel on the future of Parth in KZK but the actor isn't too keen on continuing. His replacement is being sought and Zain Imam, Aashim Gulati, Harshad Chopda, Vishal Aditya Singh, Vivek Dahiya and Pearl V Puri's names have cropped up.