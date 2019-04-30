Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Stars Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes Dismiss Rivalry Rumours with Poolside Pics

There’s been a lot of buzz about a rivalry between Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actresses - Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes - who apparently did not share a good rapport with each other on the set.

Trending Desk

April 30, 2019
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Stars Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes Dismiss Rivalry Rumours with Poolside Pics
Image: ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES/Instagram
Loading...
For a while now, social media has been abuzz with rumours of a rivalry between Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes and the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actresses not being on talking terms. However, Hina and Erica have put the speculation to rest as they shared poolside pictures showing them bonding in the company of co-star Pooja Banerjee.

The three actresses recently planned out a swimming day, and shared some photos and videos from the outing. While Hina looked stunning in a monochrome bikini, Erica posed for the occasion in a black monokini. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 trio seemed to be enjoying every moment of their pool date.

"A sassy day keeps the basics away.We missed you @shubhaavi XOXO Kasautii Girls #girlgang #kasautiizindagiikay #ejf #hinakhan #poojabannerjee," Erica Fernandes captioned a picture she shared with her Instagram fans.



Hina Khan also shared a picture and captioned it, "Because Hotties hang out at the pool🌴🌴 @iam_ejf @poojabanerjeee what a day girls..what fun #BossBabe #Hotties #SwimTeam"

Times of India had recently quoted a source close to one of the lead Kasauti actresses as saying, "Hina has hardly shot with Erica Fernandes for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and vice versa. Both the actresses respect each other a lot and are fond of each other. It is not necessary that two people connect instantly when they start working with each other. Erica and Hina are both individually very good people and are happy for each other."

