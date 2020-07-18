Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Pooja Banerjee Replaces Naina Singh in Kumkum Bhagya

Pooja Banerjee, who recently resumed the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, will now be a part of yet another hit show Kumkum Bhagya. It was being reported that she was likely to replace Naina Singh, who plays Abha in the show, onscreen daughter of Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Now during an interaction with a daily, the actor has confirmed the report and will be juggling between both Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kumkum Bhagya.

Pooja currently features in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot as Nivedita Basu, Anurag Basu’s (played by Parth Samthaan) sister.

In her recent interaction with Times Of India, Pooja explained how she plans to continue working for both the soap dramas.

“I think I look younger than my age, so that won’t be a problem. Also, Sriti and Shabbir are relatively older than my age group, so playing the part won’t be a problem," she was quoted as saying.

Pooja further said that though she was skeptical initially, she feels fortunate that both the shows are adjacently located which will cut down her travel time. She added, “Even my make-up artist and the room will continue to be the same. It is important to take precautions and also continue working at the same time. I am maintaining social distancing at home and sanitising on the sets, too."

Pooja along with her co-stars from Kasautii Zindagii Kay took a test for COVID-19 after the male lead of the show, Parth, confirmed positive. Pooja and all the cast members have tested negative. The shooting was put on hold for a few days but the makers are planning to resume with a tweak in the story due to Parth Samthaan’s absence.