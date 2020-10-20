'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Sahil Anand Shares This Tip on Recovering from Covid-19

Actor Sahil Anand, who was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, was infected with Covid-19 but has now recovered from the virus. The actor said staying locked inside a room for 14 days was not easy.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, “I freaked out when I lost my sense of smell. I never imagined myself in a situation in which I won’t be able to smell anything. That was particularly scary. I believe that we can fight any virus, but have to be mentally very strong.”

The actor added, “I still don’t know how I got it because the people I interacted with were perfectly fine. I kept wondering throughout my treatment about how the virus entered my body.”

In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which wrapped up last month, Sahil played the role of Anupam Sengupta. The show starred Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, on the big screen, Sahil has featured in projects like Student of the Year, Babloo Happy Hai and Love Day - Pyaar Ka Din.