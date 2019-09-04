Nach Baliye 9 is already among the top reality shows currently airing in India and the stage is set for yet another participant couple to show off their dancing skills. Reportedly, Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal are all set to join the show as wild card entries.

Pooja, who plays the role of Nivedita Basu in the Star Plus show, has been approached by the makers to make an entry as contestant with Sandeep, who is also a national-level swimmer. As per a report in Bombay Times, the two have even started rehearsing for the same but Pooja remained unavailable for comment, reported SpotBoye.

Apart from reports of Pooja and Sandeep's entry, SpotBoye claimed that ousted jodis of Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh may also make their re entry.

Choti Bahu fame Avinash Sachdev and his girlfriend Palak Purswani are also in talks to do the show. Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva’s jodi is also speculated to be on the show, reported timesofindia.com.

The show which is being produced by Salman Khan currently sees Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni, Nityami Shirke-Shantanu Maheshwari and Ridhimma-Sourabh Raaj Jain fighting it out for the title.

This week will also see Faisal Khan’s partner Muskaan performing alone as the former has been injured.

