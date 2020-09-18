'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Cast Pose All Smiles and Goofy on Set, See Pics

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is wrapping up its reboot edition in October. The hit daily soap is going off air and will be replaced by another prime time show. Actors working in it are slowly finishing their portions of the shoot in the story and on Thursday, Sahil Anand bid adieu to his colleagues and KZK set.

Sahil had earlier confirmed his exit from the show but then KZK too was announced to be going off air. Sahil returned for shooting his part in bringing the show to a logical conclusion before it goes off air. He shared some lovely pictures with co-stars from the time he wrapped up KZK and the snaps featuring Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee, Erica Fernandes, Shubhaavi Choksey and others are going viral with fans showering love on the group of artists.

Sharing a send off note to KZK, Sahil wrote on social media, "Not sure when we'll have an opportunity to come together for another project and have mad fun on the set! But yes, off-screen madness has just begun (sic)!"

He added, "And of course big thank you to all my fans who gave me and my on-screen character, Anupam so much love and affection! Can't wait to treat you guys with more great characters, but of course, Anupam will always hold a special place in my heart (sic)!"

Take a look at some on set pics of KZK actors posing all smiles and making goofy faces.

It is said that Karan Patel, who plays Mr Bajaj on the show and Erica, who plays Prerna Sharma have already shot for their portions in the finale. Parth will be wrapping up shoot on Friday. It is reported that KZK will see a happy ending for fan favourite telly couple Anurag and Prerna.