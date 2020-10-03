Kasautii Zindagii Kay Final Episode Trends on Twitter as Fans Celebrate Happy Ending

Television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay aired its final episode on October 3 and has become one of the trending hashtags on Twitter.

Fans of the show have flooded social media expressing their love for the show and the protagonists Anurag (played by Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (played by Erica Fernandes). What also rejoiced the fans was the happy ending of the series created by Ekta Kapoor, after many misunderstandings and controversies created by show’s villain Komolika (played by Aamna Sharif).

Expressing their emotions, one of the fans tweeted, “At a loss of words, chokehold of emotions w/a lump in the throat! A beautiful CH...embodiment of pure, unconditional, selfless love, just love! As #ParthSamthaan leaves a part of him today in #AnuragBasu, we celebrate, owning a piece of Anu in our hearts #KasautiiZindagiiKay.”

Another fan tweeted, “I am watching the last 5 minutes on loop.”

One fan also expressed their gratitude to the iconic red dupatta of the show, “Congratulations to this Laal dupatta who takes efforts everytime to fly at the right time to cover AnuPre. Trust me you have done wonderful job since 1st episode to last episode.”

The show had to end after Parth resigned from the show and Ekta could not find a better match to fit the role of Anurag Basu. There were some other shuffling of the casts as well when Karan Patel replaced Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj.

The coronavirus pandemic had also affected the shooting of the show. Actor Parth Samthaan had also tested positive for Covid-19 in July this year, following which co-actors Aamna Sharif and Erica Fernandes chose to shoot from home. Days after resuming work, Parth decided to leave the show after which Ekta said she was ready to end KZK reboot if she didn’t find a worthy replacement for Parth.