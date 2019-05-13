English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hina Khan Gets a Mini Farewell from Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan
Hina Khan's Kausautii Zindagii Kay’s co-stars hosted a mini farewell party for her as she bids adieu to the show.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Parth Samthaan
Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Komolika aka Hina Khan bids adieu to the hit TV show as she is all set to sail the boat of her Bollywood career.
But before she said good bye to the show, Hina, who has been associated with the show as its antagonist, received a farewell from her Kausautii Zindagii Kay’s co-stars.
To bid adieu to their Komolika, Anurag Basu aka Parth Samthaan and Prerna aka Erica Fernandes hosted a mini farewell.
While she dazzled the night in a shimmery gown, Erica looked hot in red one-sided cold evening gown.
From cutting her farewell cake to sharing heartfelt notes on Instagram, Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars gave Hina a cheerful farewell as she acted one last time as Komolika on the show.
Sharing a picture with Hina and Erica, Parth penned a heartfelt farewell note, writing, “Although we jelled up pretty much towards the end but overall.. To be honest...I did learn a lot from you @realhinakhan on every scene that we shot... (Learnt probably more than you learned from me?) Anyway... Wish you a great journey ahead with lots of happiness... See you soon... God bless you.” (sic)
Hina has previously worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. Now, Hina will be heading towards Bollywood. Her debut film Lines will present its first look at Cannes Film Festival 2019.
View this post on Instagram
Although we jelled up pretty much towards the end but overall ..to be honest .. I did learn a lot from you @realhinakhan on every scene that we shot ..(learnt probably more than you learnt from me ) anyway..Wish you a great journey ahead with lots of happiness ..see you soon ..God bless you #farewell #komolika #bts #kasautiizindagiikay @starplus @balajitelefilmslimited
Hina has previously worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. Now, Hina will be heading towards Bollywood. Her debut film Lines will present its first look at Cannes Film Festival 2019.
