1-MIN READ

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Erica Fernandes Finds Cooking Therapeutic Amid Lockdown

Image of Erica Fernandes, courtesy of @pinkvillatelly/Instagram

Image of Erica Fernandes, courtesy of @pinkvillatelly/Instagram



  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
Actress Erica Fernandes has lots of time in hand now due to the nationwide lockdown. So, she is now whipping up some of her favourite dishes in the kitchen.

From binge-watching television shows and movies to spending quality time with her pet dog Champ, Erica has been catching up on all things she missed out on doing due to a hectic shooting schedule. She has also taken up to cooking at home once again.

Speaking about her love for cooking, Erica said: "I have always loved cooking for myself and everyone at home too, but due to my packed schedule in the last 1 year, I haven't really gotten a chance to step into the kitchen."

"But now with some free time in hand and having to do all the work for myself, I decided to start cooking again. Cooking for me is therapeutic. It's a big stressbuster and helps keep my mind occupied and diverted during these tense and uncertain times."

From khatti dal to aloo methi ki sabzi to chicken dish, she has tried it all.

"I cook based on whatever I am in the mood of eating, though there has to be at least one vegetarian dish daily. I am pretty happy to have stepped back into the kitchen after long, and over these 21 days I really plan to cook to the best I can," said the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress.

