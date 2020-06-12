Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Erica Fernandez Opens Up On Non-payment Of Dues

From TV shows being shut down midway to irrational pay cuts and delay in payments, the Indian television industry is facing a financial shock.

Erica Fernandez, who plays Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, said that even she, like everyone else, struggled. "If you go to see, everyone was stuck in the initial few months. I did not receive payments so I could not do payments. So, that is the case with everyone else because nobody was receiving. I also had to make a few payments too but I was not able to because I had no funds," Erica said, adding that it was the same case with the producers. However, she received her dues once the producers were in the position to.

The actress had to take a sabbatical from her current show, which also stars Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif. The actress further shared that she was hesitant to return to the sets so soon, despite the Maharashtra government allowing the resumption of shooting, with adherence to specified guidelines.

“It’s not a simple question of yes or no. There is a lot to it. People have been out of work for a very long time. Some do not have the luxury of making a choice if they should get back to work or not. But, if you personally ask me, I am not up for it, not now at least, maybe a little later yes, and this is due to multiple reasons," she said.

