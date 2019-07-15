Kasautii Zindagii Kay Stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes Share Pictures from Switzerland Trip
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes were in Switzerland recently too shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay and have been sharing photos from their trip on Instagram.
Image: Instagram
Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes aka Prerna Sharma recently took to their Instagram handle to share some throwback pictures from their trip to Switzerland. Appreciated for their crackling chemistry, this pair is one of the most loved on-screen couples. Both Parth and Erica took a short break from their shooting schedule to enjoy their time in Switzerland.
In the pictures shared by the duo, Parth looks adorable as he jumps in joy in front of a beautiful scenic background. He is wearing a pink T-shirt along with a light blue jacket and white pants. The actor posted the picture with the caption, "That's what traveling does to me
Goodmorning #sundaymood ️ #holiday #travelphotography #wanderlust Pic: @iam_ejf"
Meanwhile, Erica can be seen dressed in a black full-sleeve top and neon green animal print pants as she too posed in front of a scenic background.
View this post on Instagram
Soul full of sunshine ☀ Top - @srstore09 Pants - @koovsfashion Glasses - @luluandskyofficial Outfit courtesy @shrushti_216 Bag - @michaelkors Shoes - @toryburch Styled - me #ericafernandes #ejf #naturephotography #inlovewithswitzerland #travelling #travelgram #bloggergirl #travelblogger #travelphotography
Both Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Right now this show happens to be one of the most popular shows on Indian television with high TRP rates. Parth plays the role of Anurag Basu in this much loved show whereas Erica plays the role of the naive and innocent Prerna. Along with them, the show also witnesses the presence of Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Bajaj. Recently, the cast and crew of Kasautii Zindagii Kay were in Switzerland to shoot a couple of episodes.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: The Echo Show 5 Goes on Sale For Rs 5,399 And This May be Its Lowest Price Ever
- Tom Holland's Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 73.16 Crores in 11 Days
- Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Svelte Frame as She Stuns in This Colourful Bikini
- Gauri Khan and Son AbRam Khan Visit Bandra's Mount Mary Church for Sunday Mass
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: All The Deals on OnePlus 7, Including Amazon Pay ICICI and HDFC Card Discounts