Kasautii Zindagii Kay Stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes Share Pictures from Switzerland Trip

Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes aka Prerna Sharma recently took to their Instagram handle to share some throwback pictures from their trip to Switzerland. Appreciated for their crackling chemistry, this pair is one of the most loved on-screen couples. Both Parth and Erica took a short break from their shooting schedule to enjoy their time in Switzerland.

In the pictures shared by the duo, Parth looks adorable as he jumps in joy in front of a beautiful scenic background. He is wearing a pink T-shirt along with a light blue jacket and white pants. The actor posted the picture with the caption, "That's what traveling does to me

Goodmorning #sundaymood ️ #holiday #travelphotography #wanderlust Pic: @iam_ejf"

Meanwhile, Erica can be seen dressed in a black full-sleeve top and neon green animal print pants as she too posed in front of a scenic background.

Both Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Right now this show happens to be one of the most popular shows on Indian television with high TRP rates. Parth plays the role of Anurag Basu in this much loved show whereas Erica plays the role of the naive and innocent Prerna. Along with them, the show also witnesses the presence of Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Bajaj. Recently, the cast and crew of Kasautii Zindagii Kay were in Switzerland to shoot a couple of episodes.

