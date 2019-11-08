Take the pledge to vote

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Team Comes Together to Celebrate Actress Pooja Banerjee's Birthday

Actress Pooja Banerjee had a rocking birthday bash on Thursday night with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 8, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
Kasautii Zindagii Kay Team Comes Together to Celebrate Actress Pooja Banerjee's Birthday
The whole gang of Kasautii Zindagii Kay came together to celebrate Pooja Banerjee's birthday. The actor was hospitalized few days back due to an accident on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 which left her badly injured. However, she is all well now and celebrating an amazing birthday on Friday.

On Thursday night, the actors and makers of the popular daily soap enjoyed at a big birthday party arranged in honour of their Nivedita Basu. Pooja portrays the role of Anurag Basu's sister on the show.

Pooja shared a video of her cutting a cake on the sets of the show with co-stars earlier in the day.

Pooja wore a gorgeous sequin studded lilac coloured dress for the party at night. Her hair was curled up like the 80s Bollywood style.

Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Shubhaavi Choksey, Hina Khan, Sahil Anand and Ariah Agarwal, came in together for the party and have fun outside work. In fact, show's producer Ekta Kapoor also joined the gang to celebrate Pooja’s D-day. Rumoured couple Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri was also in attendance.

eroica pooja bday

ekta pooja bday

Seeing the pictures, one can totally guess how much fun the team of Kasautii had. With neon lights, colourful props and of course a lot of cake, Pooja's party was surely a memorable one.

The team surely loves to spend time together. Last month, during Diwali, the gang met up for a Diwali celebration and flooded social media with pretty pictures.

