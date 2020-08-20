Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Go Off Air After Parth Samthaan's Resignation?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is making news for the core group of actors who are quitting it. Recently, Sahil Anand and Parth Samthaan have resigned and the channel and makers are looking for their replacement. But, it's not as easy as it sounds.

Parth earned huge popularity for his portrayal of Anurag Basu in the reboot version of KZK. The show also topped TRP charts for his chemistry with lead actress Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna Sharma. Now, Parth is moving on from the TV space to focus on his upcoming Bollywood film and finding an actor to fill in his shoes will be difficult for producer Ekta Kapoor. Chances are, if a worthy replacement is not found for Anurag's character in the soap, she may even pull the plug on it, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Talks are on to between the makers and actor Zain Imam, Barun Sobti and Vijayendra Jumeria to be the next Anurag after Parth quits in the first week of September. It remains to be seen who can replace Parth on KZK and also match up to his popularity in portraying the character. If that does not happen, Ekta may order it to go off air too and it isn't unlikely.

About KZK going off air in lack of a better or equally good Anurag as Parth, a source said, "Parth has found a huge following and Anurag is an iconic character. Ekta is clear that if he doesn’t stay and she can’t find a worthy replacement, she will end the show.”