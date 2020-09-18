Kasautii Zindagii Kay to go Off Air, Fans Give a Huge Farewell Surprise to Erica Fernandes

Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will go off air soon. The lead actress of the show Erica Fernandes aka Prerna received beautiful surprises from her fans as she shot for her last scene in the show on September 17. Erica shared the pictures of a Kasautii Zindagii Kay themed cake with a note on her Instagram story and thanked her fans for showering so much love.

The note from the fans read, “Dear team Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte. Love and best wishes EFJIANS”. Overwhelmed with the love the actress wrote, “Thank you Ejfians for this heartfelt gesture on my last day on the show.”

Erica is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. She often treats her fans with amazing pictures and videos. Recently, she shared a video of her in which she can be seen defining the colour Pink. Sharing the video, she wrote, “A colour of strength #PINK #notjustafeminincolor #strength #ericafernandes #ejf Drop a below if you feel the same”.

Meanwhile, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star cast shot for the last day episode and got emotional. Pooja Banerjee, who portrays the character of Nivedita Basu on the show, told SpotboyE that she will miss being sassy Nivedita Basu and especially draping Nivi style sarees.

"I am really going to miss my entire team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. I will also miss being sassy Nivedita Basu and especially draping Nivi style sarees. My team who helps me to get into the attire have been teary-eyed from past 5-6 days”, she was quoted saying.