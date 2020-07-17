Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Resume Shoot Without Parth Samthaan as Writers Tweak Story

TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay will resume shooting days after the lead actor of the show Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19. He plays the role of Anurag Basu in the daily soap. The show will reportedly shoot segments that don't include Parth.

A close Mumbai Mirror said, “The makers are taking care of all his medical needs and ensuring he receives the best care. There is a doctor on call 24*7, instructing him on the path to recovery. Meanwhile, the writers have tweaked the storyline and sent Anurag out of the city on work.”

The source added, “Parth will be tested again on July 26. Until then, the portions he had already shot will be used in the upcoming episodes. But he is unlikely to resume work before August.”

The show’s shooting was halted after Parth confirmed that he tested positive for the virus.

"Hi everyone, I had mild symptoms and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested positive for Covid-19," he wrote on social media.

He had further requested all who have been with him in close proximity over the last few days to get themselves tested.

Following this, other actors of the show including Aamna Sharif who plays the role of Komolika, Karan Patel who will been seen as Rishab Bajaj were tested and their reports turned out to be negative.