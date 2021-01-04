Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Cezanne Khan Has Found Love in UP-based Girl, To Marry Soon

Actor Cezanne Khan, best known for his role of Anurag Basu in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has found love in Uttar Pradesh-based girl. He had recently shared a picture with her on his birthday on social media.

The actor had captioned the picture with her as “special someone” on social media.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, “The caption says it all. She is someone special and I am dating her for the past three years. She is from Amroha (UP). I am in a happy space with her and looking at tying the knot soon. We had planned to get married by the end of 2020 but postponed it owing to the pandemic. We will tie the knot this year.”

He added, “The guy who introduced us was all praise for her culinary skills. Now, I have travelled all around the world and have tasted various cuisines, so I didn’t have any expectations. But she stumped a foodie like me with her biryani. Post dinner, I proposed to her and told her I like her and would want to eat the food she makes all my life.”

Meanwhile, he was last seen in Seeta Aur Geeta in 2009. About staying away from TV for so long, he said that there was an influx of reality shows back then. He had been offered Bigg Boss on several occasions but it was not his cup of tea.