Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes Not in Hurry to Resume Shoot, Here's Why

Actress Erica Fernandes, who plays the lead role in the reboot of Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, said that she is not looking forward to resume shooting. Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray had made many from the film and TV industries happy by announcing that shoots will be allowed to resume provided people followed the rules of social distancing.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Erica said, “It’s not a simple question of yes or no. There is a lot to it. People have been out of work for a very long time. Some do not have the luxury of making a choice if they should get back to work or not. But, if you personally ask me, I am not up for it, not now at least, maybe a little later yes, and this is due to multiple reasons.”

Listing her reasons, Erica said, "Firstly, we are just beginning to get out of the lockdown. There are high chances of a spike in the graph. Secondly, because we are entering the monsoon season where so many of us generally fall ill due to the change in weather. The symptoms of normal flu or dengue, malaria (which are common during the monsoons) are very similar to the virus. This will create chaos and panic."

She also said shooting will be more dangerous for actors than anyone else as they will be required to shoot without masks. She further added that production companies will make teams of various shows work in the same vicinity, making a huge number of people work together.

