Actress Urvashi Dholakia, famous for her stint in Bigg Boss 6 and for playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, met with an accident but escaped unhurt. A school bus carrying children reportedly rammed her car from behind in Kashimira. She had left for her shooting in Mira Road Film Studio. However, Urvashi did not register a case against the school bus driver. The Kashimira Police have also recorded Urvashi’s driver’s statement.

Urvashi is known for winning the sixth season of Bigg Boss and also for the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was recently seen in the show Naagin 6.

In December last year, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay team had a reunion and the photos from the same went viral all over the internet. Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia posted the photo on their respective handles on Instagram with the caption, “Jab we met. Picture toh banta hai." Shweta was the protagonist of the show while Urvashi was the antagonist. The reunion was attended by other cast and crew of the show as well including Manav Gohil, Moon Banerrjee, Shivani Gosain and others. Shweta Tiwari offered a few glimpses of the get-together via her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, during an interview with News18.com, Urvashi talked about playing negative roles on screen for years and mentioned how she has been typecast into the same. “Mere shakal pe hi likha hua hai aab toh, koi mujhe koi aur role deta hai nahi (It is written on my face that I am a villain, nobody gives other roles to me)," she said.

On being asked if she thinks she has been typecast into negative roles, the actress agreed but added that she has also accepted it as her USP (Unique Selling Point). “Absolutely I have. I don’t have a problem with that. I had a problem but I am also okay with the fact that it is my USP. It does not matter. Someday, somebody will look at me in a different light," Urvashi shared.

