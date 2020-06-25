Kasautii Zindagii Kay's New Mr Bajaj is Karan Patel?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been missing one of its main protagonist from the story line for quite sometime now-- Rishabh Bajaj. During the show's original run during 2001-08, Ronit Roy played the memorable role and gained much love and admiration in the eyes of fans.

In the reboot edition of KZK (2018-present), initially Karan Singh Grover did play the role convincingly and was able to make a place in the hearts of watchers with his performance as Mr Bajaj, the actor left the show in 2019 saying he was unhappy with the track and the way his character was shaping up.

Now, we hear that Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel is all set to step into the shoes of Mr Bajaj once shooting resumes in KZK. Earlier, Gaurav Chopraa and Sharad Kelkar were also being considered for the role but Karan bagged it, reports a website.

As far as details go, it is reported that Karan will soon start shooting for the new episodes of KZK as Mr Bajaj. He will be seen in a different look than Karan Grover sported when he played the role. It is also said that Karan's entry to the show will be a huge turning point in the lives of the main characters-- Prerna, played by Erica Fernandes and Anurag, played by Parth Samthaaan.

Karan will join Aamna Sharif and Pooja Banerjee in the show as well. Are you excited to see Karan play the role of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot?

