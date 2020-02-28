Kasautii Zindagii Kay's New Promo Hints at Karan Singh Grover's Return as Mr Bajaj

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been loved by fand majorly because of the chemistry between Anurag, played by Parth Samthaan and Prerna, played by Erica Fernandes. But the show is going to take a new turn in the upcoming series of episodes. A few days ago, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a promo of the show, sending shock waves all over.

The new promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay shows that Anurag will kill Prerna by pushing her off a building.

Producer Ekta had dropped the promo on her Instagram, writing, "BANG BANG!my baby shot me down! BANG BANG I hit the ground BANG BANG ...my baby shot me down #AnuNePreKoKyonMaara(sic)."

At the time, when the new promo has left viewers confused, Anurag's sister Nivedita Basu came to the defense of her brother. In the video, Nivedita addresses the upcoming shocking event in the Basu family.

In the video, Nivedita can be seen defending her brother and blaming Mr. Bajaj for whatever happened. She says, "Everyone is well aware of my relationship with Prerna. It is better if I don’t talk about her. She has already created a lot of chaos in the Basu family".

Nivedita goes on to say that she knows Anurag and he can’t even think of doing such thing. She alleges that Mr Bajaj would have done this and it’s his ploy. Interesting thing here is the mention of Mr Bajaj, previously played by actor Karan Singh Grover, who had quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2019. Will he make a comeback to the show? Only time will tell.

Ekta, sometimes back, said that her team wanted to show darker side of love and viewers will see betrayal at its peak.

There is no information as to why Anurag will kill Prerna and the suspense will unfold in the upcoming episode.

