Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan Now Owns a Luxury Car

Parth Samthaan, who is currently impressing the audience with his performance as Anurag Basu in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has purchased a new swanky car with his sheer hard-work.

The actor has shared a collage on his instagram handle wherein he can be seen posing alongside his new white Mercedes Benz. The actor has donned a pink shirt paired with black pants.

In the series of picture shared by him, he can be seen posing with his mother, while in the other he can be seen holding the steering wheel. His father had passed away earlier this year.

He wrote: That moment when shes watching you with Pride. Welcoming this new Machine Mercedes--- A class apart !

Parth rose to fame from MTV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Apart from this, the rumours were riff that the lead pair of Ekta Kapoor's show are dating each other. But in an interview with Times of India the actor denied dating his female co-star.

