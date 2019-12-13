Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Sonyaa Ayodhya Marries Harsh Samorre, Erica Fernandes, Harsh Rajput in Attendance

The wedding ceremony in Jaipur was attended by Sonyaa's Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Erica Fernandes and Shubhaavi Choksey.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 13, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
Image: Instagram

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Sonyaa Ayodhya tied the knot with boyfriend Harsh Samorre on Thursday, December 12. The wedding ceremony took place in Jaipur.

Sonyaa opted for a light orange lehenga for her wedding day and she completed her look with traditional jewellery. Harsh looked dapper in a white sherwani and yellow safa, with a kalgi on it.

The wedding ceremony was attended by her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars like Erica Fernandes and Shubhaavi Choksey. Both Erica and Choksey had a blast at Sonyaa's sangeet. The duo danced their heart out to make their friend's wedding even more special.

Watch the video posted by iwmbuzz.com here:

Sonyaa has treated fans with pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies. Sharing a picture from her Mehendi day, the actress wrote, "Mehndi excitement".

She also posted a picture with Erica, who plays the role of Prerna Sharma in the new version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which both the beauties can be seen sharing a laugh. She posted the picture with a caption "casually discussin whos next..@iam_ejf"

View this post on Instagram

Casually discussin whos next..@iam_ejf

A post shared by Sonyaa Ayodhya (@sonyaaayodhya) on

Sonyaa and Harsh dated for around two years and got engaged in July this year. The actress shot to fame with her character Ruby, a witch, in the supernatural daily soap Nazar.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

