Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Sonyaa Ayodhya Marries Harsh Samorre, Erica Fernandes, Harsh Rajput in Attendance

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Sonyaa Ayodhya tied the knot with boyfriend Harsh Samorre on Thursday, December 12. The wedding ceremony took place in Jaipur.

Sonyaa opted for a light orange lehenga for her wedding day and she completed her look with traditional jewellery. Harsh looked dapper in a white sherwani and yellow safa, with a kalgi on it.

The wedding ceremony was attended by her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars like Erica Fernandes and Shubhaavi Choksey. Both Erica and Choksey had a blast at Sonyaa's sangeet. The duo danced their heart out to make their friend's wedding even more special.

Sonyaa has treated fans with pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies. Sharing a picture from her Mehendi day, the actress wrote, "Mehndi excitement".

She also posted a picture with Erica, who plays the role of Prerna Sharma in the new version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which both the beauties can be seen sharing a laugh. She posted the picture with a caption "casually discussin whos next..@iam_ejf"

Sonyaa and Harsh dated for around two years and got engaged in July this year. The actress shot to fame with her character Ruby, a witch, in the supernatural daily soap Nazar.

