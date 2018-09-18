Kasautii Zindagii Ki: Sidharth Banerjee Joins Ekta Kapoor's Serial Reboot

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Ki is setting new highs everyday in terms of its marketing and social media buzz. The popular show which already boasts of big names like Parth Samthan, Erica Fernandez and Hina Khan as Anurag Basu, Prerna and Kamolika respectively.Ikyawann fame, actor Sidharth Banerjee joins the bandwagon. He will be seen playing Anurag's best pal and who, coincidentally, is also called Sid.When we spoke to the actor, he was really excited about the project. "Without a doubt this is going to be the biggest and grandest show on Indian Television. So, to be a part of it makes me feel really special."Sidharth was one of the final personalites to be cast in the show."I would really like to thank the creative team of Balaji, especially Gaurav, Akanksha and Panchami for helping me land this role."Kasautii Zindagii Ki will be premiered from 25th of September at 8 pm on Star Plus.