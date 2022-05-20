Kasethan Kadavulada, Based On Chitralaya Gopu's Play, Completes 50 Years Of Release

Kasethan Kadavulada, directed by Chitralaya Gopu, has completed 50 years of its release on Thursday and is regarded as one of the best comedy films. Not many know that the film was based on a play written by Chitralaya.

During China’s war with India, late actor Shivaji Ganesan started various art shows in Tamil Nadu to raise funds. Chitralaya used to write plays for these shows. These plays amassed great popularity.

One day, producer A.V. Meiyappan was watching one of the plays written by Chitralaya. Their sons were also watching it. Meiyappan was highly impressed with this play and bought the rights to convert it into a film. The film was highly successful and is regarded as the finest situational comedy. The best part of the film according to many is its humorous dialogues.

Kasethan Kadavulada narrates the story of a couple Sivaswamy and Parvathi. Parvathi has a bigger say in financial matters. When Sivaswamy’s son Ramu asks for some money to help his sister’s husband, Parvathi refuses. After this blatant refusal, the family devises a scheme to get hold of money.

Kasethan Kadavulada boasts of a stellar star cast comprising Lakshmi, Aachi Manorama, Venniradai Moorthy, R. Muthuraman, Suruli Rajan and Suchi. Srikanth and Thengai Srinivasan were also there in this film. Everyone in the cast is admired to date for their acting. Thengai was particularly admired for his acting.

The role, enacted by Thengai, was originally played by Ramani in the play. Aachi played the hero’s love interest in the play. In the film, she enacted the role of Parvathi who refuses to give money to Ramu. Lakshmi enacted the hero’s love interest in this film. Kasethan Kadavulada was Chitralaya’s directorial debut. Chitralaya directed a total of 7 films after this.

Venniradai and Muthuraman reprised their roles from the play. The cinematography was handled by K. S. Bhaskar, while R. G. Gopu handled editing.

According to reports, the play on which Kasethan Kadavulada was based has been staged over 300 times.

