Kashika Kapoor Claims to Have Proof That Pratik Sehajpal Tried to Delete Her Scenes

After actress Kashika Kapoor alleged that Pratik Sehajpal tried to edit out her scenes from their latest music video Tu Laut Aa, just to overshadow her, both of them are making headlines and it has given rise to a whole new controversy. Now, the singer claims that she has proof of the same.

Later the actress tried to clarify her point by saying that it is just a publicity stunt after Pratik was uncomfortable and asked her not to discuss it further. He also threatened to leave the promotional event as the producers tried to stop him.

Kashika, who is being targeted by Pratik’s fans and friends, tried to prove her point and give clarification on her statement by saying: “Girls are a very easy target in our nation. And even now they will blame me for playing the woman card but I’m not.

“The complete case has been named upon me as ‘Kashika Kapoor Controversy’ and I’m completely fine. I’m being targeted by Pratik and his fans and still that is not over. They are passing comments on me on social media, they abused me and asked me to commit suicide, abused my family members and not just that but I got to know that he’s paid a good amount to ruin my name," she said as reported by IANS.

Advertisement

“Apart from that, Big Boss contestants are also coming in support of him since they’re all controversial. I agree if I said something wrong. It was all together new for me, it was the first press conference in my life and I’m just 20. And when you learn that your screen presence has been cut out by someone for their own gain anyone will be hurt and react. I have proof of the complete conversation with the producers who claimed Pratik asked them to delete my scenes," she added.

Meanwhile, Pratik’s friends and Bigg Boss contestants came out in his support. After Nikki Tamboli, Umar Riaz, and VJ Andy, the latest one to extend support to Pratik is his Love School mentor and actor Karan Kundrra. He not only sided with Pratik in the controversy but also questioned why the actor was called “criminal” on social media. According to Karan, the allegations against the actor are “clear harassment.”

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.