Television actress Kashmera Shah has come out in support of Rakhi Sawant amid the latter’s domestic violence and cheating case against her husband Adil Khan Durrani. Recently Kashmera was snapped by the paparazzi after a Bigg Boss 16 success party when she mentioned that she stands with Rakhi and sent out a message for Adil saying ‘band baja dungi’.

“Rakhi ke saath main khadi hoon. Adil ki band baja dungi," Kashmera told paps. Soon after the video was shared online by a paparazzi handle, Rakhi also reacted to it and dropped a red heart and a crying emoji in the comment section.

This comes days after Sherlyn Chopra also came out in support of Rakhi and shared that she was disgusted after she got to know about rape allegations against Adil by an Iranian woman in Mysore. “I asked Rakhi why she wasn’t happy after marrying the man of her dreams but comes out that man was a thug. He used to befool people and rape them," Sherlyn had said.

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani have been making headlines ever since the latter was arrested on February 7 after the actress levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill and filed a complaint alleging he physically assaulted her.

Earlier this week, Rakhi claimed that Adil’s family is not accepting her due to religious differences. “He (Adil) is married to me. I want justice. Today morning I spoke to his father. He told me that they can’t accept me because I am a Hindu. After I told him that I have now accepted Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with ‘talaq’," she told media outside a Mysuru court.

