Kashmera Shah Misses Sidharth Shukla Every Time She Watches Bigg Boss

Actress and Bigg Boss fame Kashmera Shah, who is following the ongoing season of Bigg Boss and is voicing her opinion on Twitter, said that she misses late actor Sidharth Shukla every time she watches the reality show. Sidharth was the winner of the most successful and the longest season of the show, Bigg Boss 13.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, the actress said, “On Bigg Boss OTT, host Karan Johar did talk about him. I feel it’s okay to not repeat it again. And the show is not over yet, so you never know, the channel may give them a task which is connected with Sidharth Shukla and that will be a tribute to him. But every time I watch Bigg Boss, I miss Sidharth and I feel the show is empty without him. He will always stay close to our hearts."

Kashmer further revealed her favourite contestants of season 15. She said, “I like Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. All these people are entertaining." She is also seen supporting these contestants from outside the house.

Meanwhile, the entire house is nominated for eviction in the first week because of Prateek Sehajpal, who destroyed the house properties during fight with Jay Bhanushali.

