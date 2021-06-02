Kashmera Shah 'Neutral' on Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal Fight, Sonu Nigam Urges to End Indian Idol 12 Controversy

Actress Kashmera Shah has once again spoken about the ongoing fight between actor couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal urging that the matter should not be treated as gossip for the sake of their son, Kavish. Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Kashmera had come out in support of Nisha.

She had said, “I am with Nisha and apparently he (Karan) did hit her and there were a lot of financial things he has MESSED up with and he has been hitting her for the last couple of times and we found out when we came to the house and Nisha has been quiet about it because it is a very personal thing."

Season 1 of ‘The Family Man’ may only have 10 episodes but there’s a lot to remember and a whole bunch of characters to keep track of, so if you have come to find yourself needing a refresher on the fates of your favourite characters ahead of the premiere of The Family Man 2 on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video, we’ve compiled some key points for you! Here’s a quick run-through of where The Family Man characters land by the end of the first season

Recently, after Amit Kumar Ganguly broke his silence in the media about being unhappy with the Indian Idol 12 contestants’ performance during a special Kishore Kumar tribute episode, many related to the show, currently and previously, shared their views on whether Amit was right in expressing his displeasure in the public rather than with the makers.

Now, ex Indian Idol judge Sonu Nigam has also shared a video on social media urging the show makers to respect Amit’s silence and not drag his name further into the controversy. He also sided with the contestants saying not everyday singers are their best and mistakes do happen.

Matthew Perry and fiancee Molly Hurwitz are parting their ways. The Friends star has called off his engagement to the literary manager. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them," Perry said, in a statement to PEOPLE.com. “I wish Molly the best," he added.

Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, 29, began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020. “I decided to get engaged," Perry told PEOPLE at the time. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who has been in the film industry for 20 years now, has made fewer appearances in the last couple of years as he is raising his five-year-old son. Tusshar became the single-parent of Laksshya through surrogacy in June 2016.

However, the actor, who is most popular for his role as a mute character in the comedy franchise Golmaal, said he does not intend to get married.

