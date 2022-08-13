Kashmera Shah On Allegations of Karan Mehra Assaulting Nisha Rawal: 'Sensed Gadbad, It’s A Flawed Story’

The Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal case has been taking unexpected twists and turns. Karan, who is known to be a very gentle person, was accused of physically assaulting his now estranged wife, Nisha Rawal. Nisha promptly filed a police complaint, and the two are living separately. However, Karan had always claimed that he is being framed and never assaulted Nisha. He, in a recent press conference, also claimed that Nisha is having an extra marital affair with her Rakhi brother, Rohit Sathia. He also added that this was the same guy of even did Nisha’s Kanyadaan. Now, Kashmera Shah has opened up about the spat.

Talking to ETimes, Kashmera said that she has seen many ‘red flags’ in the entire narrative that was being put out. She revealed that she had received a call late at night on May 31st and on the next day when she went to Nisha-Karan’s place, she witnessed cops all around. She added, “Nisha was quiet and Rohit was hyper. Then, a gentleman came up and asked if we would like to have tea. He identified himself as Rohit Sathia. Sathia had tears in his eyes and told us that Karan had taken Nisha into the room, closed the door and hit her head against the wall. I asked if he had seen it. He said ‘yes’. I asked him how he managed to see it if the door was closed. I sensed some ‘gadbad’.”

She opened up about other red flags she saw in the narrative and added, “Sathia again came up and said ‘look what happened, they (Nisha-Karan) were supposed to be the perfect couple’. I told him the truth would be out because there was a camera (CCTV) in that room. He said ‘nahi, yeh camera bandh hai’. That was another red flag.”

She also asked Karan’s friends to support him and said, “I know a lot of Karan’s friends who know the truth but they aren’t speaking. How can they be such cowards? It’s time that he gets to see his son; he needs visiting rights, maybe even supervised- but he should not be debarred from meeting his child. I don’t know what the truth is but it’s a very flawed story. I am sick and tired of being with cowards. Time to be with lions.” She also added, “In my heart I believe he is innocent.”

Karan had, in the recent press conference, spoken about how he has not been allowed to meet his son Kavish, and how Rohit Sathia living in the house with his son can be a bad influence for Kavish.

