Kashmera Shah Pens Cryptic Note About Protecting Family After Govinda's Allegations

After Govinda broke his silence in the ongoing feud between him and family members Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, the latter has shared an emotional post about their son on social media.

In his statements, Govinda wished to maintain 'graceful distance' from his nephew Krushna and the family. As per a report, Govinda also called Krushna's recent statements about him 'thoughtless and defamatory'. Now, Kashmera has talked about 'protecting her son' and 'take those things and people away that cause you pain'. She added that. "You will soon learn as you grow up that no matter how young one is mighty people will stoop at nothing to use you. But as long as I am alive and even beyond that I will protect you from all selfishness of this world."

Check out her entire post on social media here.

It is rumoured that the differences between Krushna and Govinda have more to do with the mutual differences between their wives. Recently, the rift between Krushna and Govinda became a topic of discussion in public when the former refused to perform in front of the latter on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Two years ago, Govinda's wife Sunita took offence to Krushna's wife Kashmera's tweet about some "people who dance for money". Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, and decided to cut off ties with the two. Last year when Govinda, Sunita and their daughter Tina Ahuja came on Kapil's show, apparently Sunita didn't want to share the stage with Krushna. This time, Krushna chose to opt out himself.