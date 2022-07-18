Kashmera Shah Pens Note for SRK as She Completes 25 Years With Yes Boss: 'Thank You King Khan For...'

Actress Kashmera Shah completed 25 years in the industry with the film Yes Boss and on this special day, she penned a long note of appreciation for her co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Released in 1997, the film starred SRK, Juhi Chawla, Aditya Pancholi, and Kashmera in pivotal roles besides others. Sharing a clip from the film, the actress wrote it was an honor to be introduced to the industry by Shah Rukh.

Appreciating the superstar, the actress began by writing, “Today I completed 25 years in the Bollywood film industry. It was such an honor to be introduced in this magical industry by the man I was a huge fan of @iamsrk. I was completely in awe of him throughout the shoot. This introduction scene paved the path for an entire career of great films. But like they say You Never forget your first time. Thank you King Khan for putting me at comfort and for being the awesome co star that you were. You instilled confidence in me that I carry still.”

She then added that the actor never threw the attitude of being a huge star. Her note continued, “Love you always for rehearsing with me and not throwing attitude of being the huge star that you were. You were so humble and you taught me that greatness was in small details. And a huge thanks and appreciation for my director #azizmirza saab and #Ratanjain producer #venusfilms @venusfilms @venusmusic for giving me this opportunity Love to @iamjuhichawla and #adityapancholi for as always being awesome #shahrukhkhan #bollywood #kashmerashah #juhichawla #adityapancholi #yesboss @krushna30.”

Take a look at her post:

Born in Bombay, Kashmera is the granddaughter of noted Hindustani classical singer, Anjanibai Lolekar. She has been a part of many Hindi and Marathi films. She is married to popular comedian Krushna Abhishek.

Talking of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is gearing up for three back-to-back releases next year with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

