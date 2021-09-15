Kashmera Shah Says Raqesh Bapat on Way to 'Becoming Henpecked Husband Again'; Ridhi Dogra Hits Back

Actress Kashmera Shah has taken a dig at Raqesh Bapat’s relationship with his fellow Bigg Boss OTT contestant Shamita Shetty. Raqesh and Shamita have been making the headlines due to their growing closeness inside the house. The duo also admitted to having feelings for each other on the show. However, their fellow housemates often take jibes at Shamita for “dominating" Raqesh in their relationship.

Sharing a picture of a task segment, which took place during the Sunday Ka Vaar, wherein Raqesh took Divya’s name to answer all the difficult questions and dipped her face in the water seven times to seemingly avoid conflict with Shamita, Kashmera wrote, “Congratulations @RaQesh19, you are on your way to becoming a henpecked husband… again." (sic)

Raqesh’s ex-wife Ridhi Dogra hit out at Kashmera for making “a loose comment." She replied, “Again? Excuse me.

Kindly don’t make loose comments. Peace out."

Shamita is often seen losing her temper when housemates call her “bossy" or “dominating". Last week, Nishant also referred to Shamita as “ghamandi (arrogant)" and called her an “ice-queen". To this, Shamita chastised Raqesh for not standing up for her. “He (Nishant) keeps saying I am dominating you (Raqesh) and you keep quiet," an angry Shamita told Raqesh before walking out.

Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra got divorced in February 2019 after eight years of marriage. Both Ridhi and Raqesh released a joint statement announcing their separation after speculations around them living separately had surfaced. It read, “Yes, we are living separately… We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore."

