Kashmera Shah Takes a New Dig at Sunita Ahuja: Govinda Ji is a Good Actor, but I Don't Speak About Managers

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda’s family feud has escalated in the past few weeks after the actor and his wife Sunita Ahuja appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna not being present in the show fuelled speculations and Sunita’s comments fetched further reaction from his wife Kashmera. Now, the actress took a new dig at Sunita when they were spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai.

The paparazzi asked them about their family feud with Govinda and a photographer asked Kashmera if she has a reaction to the statements made amid the controversy. Sunita had earlier called the actress a bad daughter-in-law. Kashmera first asked who is making these comments and then heaped praises on Govinda.

“Govinda ji is a very good actor. I really like him as an actor. But I don’t know anyone other than that. I don’t speak about managers," she said, and grinned at the camera.

Kashmera had previously taken to Twitter to respond to the ‘bad daughter-in-law’ comment. She wrote on her Twitter handle that she just returned from her work trip and is now reading about ‘people’ washing their hands off on their family feud.

“Had a work trip to the States so just got back and am reading about “people” washing their hands off on Our family feud. While reading one statement my son asked me what is a Bad Daughter In Law? I replied “One that Got A Cruel Mother In Law” #checkmate," her Tweet read.

Not long ago, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja were invited by host Kapil Sharma as special guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna decided that he will not be a part of the episode featuring his uncle and his wife. It was commonly assumed that the reason behind Krushna’s skipping an appearance on the episode was due to the family war. However, Krushna denied the same and claimed that it was because of another project that he is a part of. He said he has been having trouble adjusting dates to shoot for the film which is taking place in Raipur.

The public war of words got heated over the last few weeks, especially after Sunita and Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah got involved. Krushna recently expressed that he wishes to mend his equation with Govinda and his family. Nonetheless, the relationship between the two remains sour so far.

